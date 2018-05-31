Gallery

Royston Christmas trail proves a cracker as children sniff out Rudolph

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Royston's annual Christmas trail saw more than 500 children hunt for reindeer in shop windows and market stalls on Saturday.

Freya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive Porter Freya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Participants recorded shop names in Fish Hill Square on their entry forms and returned to receive a free gift from Santa Claus.

There were also a number of free crafting activities for children to enjoy as they waited in the queue.

Jakob Valsson enjoying the Royston Christmas Trail. Picture: Clive Porter Jakob Valsson enjoying the Royston Christmas Trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Royston town manager Geraint Burnell said: "It was a truly joyous event - with much fun had by both children and volunteers.

"Many thanks are due to the parents from the PTA for their enthusiastic crafting activites - which included Christmas card colouring in and Christmas cracker making.

"I also would like to thank Royston Round Table for providing festive music from their sleigh.

"Finally, we would like to thank Santa and Mrs Claus for sparing five hours from their busy schedule to hand presents out to the children of Royston."

