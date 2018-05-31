Advanced search

Gallery

Royston Christmas trail proves a cracker as children sniff out Rudolph

PUBLISHED: 12:02 14 December 2019

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Archant

Royston's annual Christmas trail saw more than 500 children hunt for reindeer in shop windows and market stalls on Saturday.

Freya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive PorterFreya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Participants recorded shop names in Fish Hill Square on their entry forms and returned to receive a free gift from Santa Claus.

There were also a number of free crafting activities for children to enjoy as they waited in the queue.

Jakob Valsson enjoying the Royston Christmas Trail. Picture: Clive PorterJakob Valsson enjoying the Royston Christmas Trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Royston town manager Geraint Burnell said: "It was a truly joyous event - with much fun had by both children and volunteers.

"Many thanks are due to the parents from the PTA for their enthusiastic crafting activites - which included Christmas card colouring in and Christmas cracker making.

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

"I also would like to thank Royston Round Table for providing festive music from their sleigh.

"Finally, we would like to thank Santa and Mrs Claus for sparing five hours from their busy schedule to hand presents out to the children of Royston."

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

You may also want to watch:

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Freya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive PorterFreya Clarke on the with Santa at the Royston Christmas Rudolph trail. Picture: Clive Porter

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive PorterThe Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

Therfield Heath: New permits introduced for commercial dog walkers and fitness instructors

Therfield Heath

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Most Read

General Election 2019: Conservative Sir Oliver Heald holds seat in North East Herts

Conversative Sir Oliver Heald General Election 2019 count. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

Therfield Heath: New permits introduced for commercial dog walkers and fitness instructors

Therfield Heath

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Royston church fire: Fundraisers hope to future proof St John’s one year on from devastating blaze

Volunteers are set for a 'sponsor a chair' fundraiser in aid of Royston's St John's Church, which suffered a fire one year ago. Picture: David Atkins

Latest from the Royston Crow

Major delays after person hit by train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City Picture: Govia Thameslink

Royston Christmas trail proves a cracker as children sniff out Rudolph

The Royston Christmas Trail attacted hundreds of families on Saturday. Picture: Clive Porter

Govia Thameslink collects over 4,000 socks for homeless at stations

Stevenage Football Club Academy supported the Great Sock Appeal at Stevenage Station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer charged with misconduct

PC Nicholas Musto appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court this week.

REVIEW: Wind in the Willows at Cambridge Junction - it’s slightly rude and the children loved it

Wind in the Willows
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists