Ho ho ho! Christmas fun day coming to Royston

The Christmas Open Day is organised by Royston First. - Credit: Royston First

It's certainly feeling festive in Royston, and it's about to get even more so with the arrival of a special visitor.

This Saturday, December 11, Santa will be in the library and and lots of other Christmas activities will take place in town from 10am to 3pm to spread the yuletide joy.

Royston Library will be hosting Santa’s Grotto, where children will receive a free gift, organised by the Royston Round Table. There will also be lots of Christmas treats and some seasonal market stalls as well as the regular market stalls, so visitors can shop locally for all their Christmas presents.

Julia Brooks - co-ordinator for Royston First, the Business Improvement District - is extremely excited about the Christmas Open Day, following the success of the town Christmas lights switch-on.

She said: “It is great to work with North Herts District Council and other organisations in making this town open day event happen, particularly after the difficult time the businesses have had.

"I hope that lots of people come into town have fun and support all the local businesses, including the market stalls where you will find great ideas for Christmas gifts.”

There will be children’s rides in Fish Hill, and the Royston Town Band will be playing everyone’s favourite Christmas tunes.

It is also the last day of the two-week elf trail so don’t forget to get your entries in. Find out more information about the trail at roystonfirst.com/elf.

Organisers want everyone to have a good time on the day, but - of course, they want all need to stay safe so please follow existing COVID safety guidelines. For further information about this event please visit https://roystonfirst.com/christmas or follow the BID on Facebook and Instagram @RoystonFirst





There is also still time to see a live 20-minute extravaganza in Royston - where youngsters can also meet Father Christmas.

The show, by Limitless Academy of Performing Arts, was written by award-winning writer Paul Adam Levy and features Santa and his magic elf Ewan.

Santa's Grotto marks the opening of the new 60-seater Crow's Nest Theatre at Limitless in Melbourn Street, and will be the first of many shows in the future.

Ticket holders can meet Santa and have their photos taken, as well as enjoying coffee and a mince pie in the café.

There will be morning and afternoon showings every day up until Thursday, December 23. The theatre is COVID-secure, limited to 45 seats per show. Child tickets cost £14 to £18, adult tickets cost £8 to £14 and family tickets (two children, two adults) cost £35 to £45.



