The festive season has arrived in Royston, with the switching on of the town's Christmas lights.

The official turning on of the lights on the Christmas tree and in the town centre took place last Friday, organised by Royston First, with the support of the town council and police.

Royston Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Royston First

The choir from Reed got everyone into the festive spirit with carols, Backstreet Catering handed out free mince pies with mulled wine, and the Manor House Wetherspoons provided pizza and hot beverages to visitors.

Royston mayor Cllr Mark Hughes switched on the lights at 4.30pm while carols were being sung.

He said: “I was delighted to switch on the Royston Christmas lights and hope that in some small way they give some pleasure to many at this difficult time.

Royston Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Royston First

"I thank all those who made the evening a success, particularly to the volunteers at Royston First, who organised the event, the police for ensuring our safety, the Reed Choir who entertained us with a wide range of carols, and the excellent complimentary refreshments; mulled wine and cakes from Backstreet Catering and coffee from Wetherspoons.

"This was a test event and will be reviewed to see if this becomes a permanent fixture and if so, how it can be enhanced in future years.”

David Smyth, chairman of Royston First, said “It was great to see the whole town getting into the spirit of Christmas with a number of shops staying open for families to enjoy late night shopping.

"It was extremely difficult this year with limited time to organise it, due to the unpredictability of the pandemic, but when it finally happened it was fantastic and great to have a Royston town lights switch-on.

"We are looking forward to making it even bigger next year. Thank you to all the businesses that stayed open and supported the event. A big thank you also goes to the team at Sparkx, our Christmas light contractor, who helped us to make it happen.

Royston Christmas lights switch-on. - Credit: Royston First

"We have had amazing comments back from the town and local people already, so thank you to everyone involved, it really was a team effort.”

The event took place under the existing COVID safety guidelines, with a COVID risk assessment as required by NHDC.