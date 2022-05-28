News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston children encouraged to write to the Queen

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 12:00 PM May 28, 2022
Tony Gearing MBE's son writing his letter to the Queen

A child writing a letter - Credit: Tony Gearing MBE

A charity has appealed to schools in the Royston area to write letters to the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee as part of a scheme backed by the Queen’s representative in Hertfordshire.

The Young People of the Year charity (YOPEY) made the appeal so children will write letters talking about their lives and connections with the monarch.

Most letters will be sent to care homes, though 20 letters will be selected to go to the Queen herself.

YOPEY founder, Tony Gearing MBE, said that elderly people in care homes "will love to be included in these imaginary conversations between schoolchildren and the monarch".

He said: "Even people living with dementia may not have forgotten older events from the Queen's 70-year reign. Having the young people's letters read to them will help them to remember."

Each letter should be on a single side of paper, photographed or scanned, and emailed to hello@yopey.org


