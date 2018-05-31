Advanced search

Chin-chin to a virtual evening of gin in aid of Garden House Hospice Care

PUBLISHED: 07:01 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 23 June 2020

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place next week. Picture: GHHC

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place next week. Picture: GHHC

Cambridge Wine Royston and In House Tasting are hosting a virtual tasting evening in aid of a North Herts hospice charity.

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place on Friday, July 3, from 7.30pm – tasting packs cost £30 each plus postage with all profits donated to the hospice.

Each tasting kit contains five 50 ml gin miniatures, two 150ml servings of Folkington’s Indian tonic water, a wire-bound tasting Booklet and a tasting place mat.  Director of Cambridge Wine Royston, Kirby Bryant, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting Garden House Hospice Care.

“Having had personal experience of hospice care, we understand how much comfort the care provided is to other families within our local community.”

To purchase a pack, visit https://inhousetasting.com/charity-gin-tasting-virtual-tasting-for-garden-house-hospice-care/

