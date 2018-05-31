Chin-chin to a virtual evening of gin in aid of Garden House Hospice Care

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place next week. Picture: GHHC Archant

Cambridge Wine Royston and In House Tasting are hosting a virtual tasting evening in aid of a North Herts hospice charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place next week. Picture: GHHC The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place next week. Picture: GHHC

The Big Hertfordshire Gin Tasting for Garden House Hospice Care takes place on Friday, July 3, from 7.30pm – tasting packs cost £30 each plus postage with all profits donated to the hospice.

You may also want to watch:

Each tasting kit contains five 50 ml gin miniatures, two 150ml servings of Folkington’s Indian tonic water, a wire-bound tasting Booklet and a tasting place mat. Director of Cambridge Wine Royston, Kirby Bryant, said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting Garden House Hospice Care.

“Having had personal experience of hospice care, we understand how much comfort the care provided is to other families within our local community.”

To purchase a pack, visit https://inhousetasting.com/charity-gin-tasting-virtual-tasting-for-garden-house-hospice-care/