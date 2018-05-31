Advanced search

Increased police presence in Royston due to static car meet

PUBLISHED: 18:46 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 30 November 2019

Royston police have tweeted there will be more officers out in the town tonight. Picture: Archant

There will be more police on the streets of Royston this evening, due to a static car meet fundraiser being held in the town.

The annual charity event is in memory of American actor Paul Walker and raises money for Reach Out Worldwide, the cause he founded which helps victims of natural disasters.

The meet will take place in the industrial estate in York Way, it starts at 7pm and is set to finish at 11pm.

Royston police tweeted: "Residents of #Royston will see an increase in police presence tonight due to a static car meet planned in #RoystonTown tonight! #DriveSafe #IceRoads Thanks to @roadpoliceBCH and @Herts_Specials for their support!"

