Home-Start awarded up to £10,000 to help support families

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire has been awarded up to £10,000 in matched funding - Credit: Andy Aitchison

A charity which supports families going through tough times has been awarded up to £10,000 of matched funding from the Four Acre Trust.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire will now see every donation received between now and December 31 doubled - up to the £10,000 limit.

The Four Acre Trust also stipulates that the donation must be a minimum of £500 per donor, must be from a new donor and must be donated by the end of the year.

Home-Start's scheme manager, Sarah Mascall, said: “We are so grateful to again be part of this opportunity for matched funding from the Four Acre Trust.

"We continue to see a surge in demand for family support and this incentive will help us meet this increased demand for our services.”

More information on how Home-Start supports local families can be found at www.hsrsc.org.uk or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.