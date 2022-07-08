News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Home-Start awarded up to £10,000 to help support families

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:28 PM July 8, 2022
HomeStart UK volunteer William supports the family of Nicole and her children Zachery & William by t

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire has been awarded up to £10,000 in matched funding - Credit: Andy Aitchison

A charity which supports families going through tough times has been awarded up to £10,000 of matched funding from the Four Acre Trust.

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire will now see every donation received between now and December 31 doubled - up to the £10,000 limit.

The Four Acre Trust also stipulates that the donation must be a minimum of £500 per donor, must be from a new donor and must be donated by the end of the year.

Home-Start's scheme manager, Sarah Mascall, said: “We are so grateful to again be part of this opportunity for matched funding from the Four Acre Trust.

"We continue to see a surge in demand for family support and this incentive will help us meet this increased demand for our services.”

More information on how Home-Start supports local families can be found at www.hsrsc.org.uk or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.

Royston News
South Cambridgeshire News

Don't Miss

Bassingbourn Community Primary School. Picture: Google Street View

School to make 'wide-ranging changes' following Ofsted inspection

Hannah Brown, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Custody image of Richard Newman.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Herts sex offender assaulted victim while she slept

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Royston's Emma Reid will compete in judo for England at the Commonwealth Games

Royston judoka Reid relishing Commonwealth Games chance

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
A church service, with stained glass behind.

7 of the most beautiful churches in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon