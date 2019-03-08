Funeral directors collects Easter eggs for families in need

Trudy Lambert, right, presenting chocolate eggs to Jo Adams of Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire. Picture: Cecil Newling Archant

Staff at a Royston funeral directors have thanked the community for donating a haul of chocolate Easter eggs to a charity supporting families in the area.

Cecil Newling in Market Hill collected the eggs which were donated to Home-Start Royston & South Cambridgeshire.

Trudy Lambert, a funeral service arranger at Cecil Newling, said: “We have had yet another successful year collecting nearly 50 eggs which were handed to Jo Adams of Home-Start last Wednesday morning and more have been donated today by very kind residents of Royston.

“The notices in the Crow over the last couple of years have definitely kickstarted this annual event and I would like to thank the people of Royston for their generosity and for also bringing attention to the wonderful work that Royston and South Cambs Home-Start does with young families in the area.”

For more on the charity go to hsrsc.org.uk.