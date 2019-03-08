Advanced search

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

PUBLISHED: 14:29 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 30 September 2019

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

A 21-year-old has been sentenced after stealing cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston.

On April 24, David Broad - who is from Somerset - entered the shop in Melbourn Street on the pretence of collecting a walking stick belonging to his mother.

While the shopkeeper was looking for the stick, Broad leant over the counter and opened the till - taking £95 before leaving the store.

Broad was detained by Surrey Police on September 9 after CCTV and a fingerprint was lifted from The Cave Shop.

He was wanted for numerous burglary and till thefts across the country and was recalled to prison after being out on licence.

After pleading guilty to all of the offences, he appeared at Surrey Magistrates' Court on Tuesday last week, where he was sentenced to a further 12 weeks in prison.

PC Peter Cook, from the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "When officers attended The Cave Shop, the owner had shut the store and not touched anything. Our scenes of crime officers were thus able to sweep for prints and got one. After we viewed the CCTV we were able to match up all of the forensics.

"It transpired that Broad was wanted for many similar offences across the country and is now back in prison where he belongs."

