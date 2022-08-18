Owner elated as cat returns after going missing for 11 years

Ziggy the cat and his owner Ruth Orme are finally together again after an 11-year separation - Credit: Courtesy of Ruth Orme

A cat who went missing in Royston in 2011 has been reunited with his owner after a mysterious 11-year absence.

When Ziggy the cat went missing, his owner Ruth Orme - who had had him for just under a year - put up flyers to try to find him.

Ziggy was eventually found 11 years later by Cameron Mawditt on Sunday, August 14, who stayed with Ziggy until he realised he was living outside and contacted a woman who had a chip reader.

Ruth's ex then received a call to say Ziggy had been identified by his microchip.

She told the Crow: "We had a few sightings and we went looking for him but never found him. As time goes on you just assume that's it, we'll never see him again and get on with life.

Ziggy in 2010 or 2011, before he went missing - Credit: Ruth Orme

"I have no idea where he's been. He was found on the industrial estate near the train tracks, about a 20 minute walk from where he went missing.

"We're assuming he never went further than that."

Ziggy was in a good condition - albeit 11 years older - which leads Ruth to believe he was taken care of during his absence.

She said: "The rescue people thought he had been living outside a bit, but was well looked after so had probably been going into people's houses.

"He's not changed at all - he's exactly the same. He's still got the same temperament, which is why we assume he hasn't been living as a stray this whole time as he wouldn't have survived that long."

As it is unusual for a cat to go missing more than once, Ruth believes he may have been living with or fed by lots of different households, rather than with one family who would now be looking for him.

She was also told it would be unlikely for a cat to cross the train tracks, and as Ziggy was found on the other side of the tracks Ruth speculates he wandered across by accident and could not find his way back.

Ruth, who lives in Princes Mews and works as studio manager at a tattoo shop in the High Street, said: "We're completely elated about getting him back. We're still in shock.

"We never thought we'd see him and lost that hope quite a while ago. It's like he hasn't been away at all."

Ruth thanked the people who found him, looked after him and checked his chip, and added that she and her family are "unbelievably happy" to have Ziggy home at last.