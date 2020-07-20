Advanced search

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

PUBLISHED: 16:02 20 July 2020

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Staff at a Royston care home have been named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ for their care and support of older people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at Richard Cox Care Home in Dog Kennel Lane received a letter, certificate and badge in recognition of their efforts from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Sir Robert Voss.

Home manager Adele McCreadie said: “We are absolutely delighted to received this certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

“It has been an incredibly difficult and challenging time for everybody, but the team here at Richard Cox House have been absolutely fantastic.

“I am so proud of my colleagues, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the residents in the home have received the best possible care and support throughout.

“They are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised for their outstanding efforts during this time and the letter and certificate now have pride of place in the home for all to see.”

In the letter, the Lord Lieutenant thanked the staff on behalf of the people of Herts, saying: “It gives me great pleasure to enclose a ‘Hero of Hertfordshire’ certificate as a small token of thanks for the support you have given to the people of Hertfordshire in recent times.”

Despite being closed to visitors since the beginning of the pandemic, Richard Cox House has now been able to open again for family members to visit in the garden.

Adele said: “We are really pleased that we have now been able to welcome our families back to the home for socially-distanced garden visits.

“It has been an extremely emotional time for everybody to finally be able to see their loved ones, and it has given us an opportunity to thank our families in person for their wonderful support.”

Towards the start of lockdown, the care home, which is managed by Quantum Care, thanked the public for their support after receiving messages and donations from residents’ families, the public and local businesses in the town.

If you are looking for care for yourself or a loved one and would like further information about the services available at Richard Cox House, call 01763 249111 or email r_cox@quantumcare.co.uk.

