Royston car dealership re-opens after fire last year

The new Mantles Kia showroom. Picture: Alan Stuart of Autovids Archant

A Royston car dealership has re-opened after a fire destroyed the building just over a year ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In total, eight fire crews attended the blaze at Mantles Kia dealership in York Way, Royston last night. Picture: Emma Hallett In total, eight fire crews attended the blaze at Mantles Kia dealership in York Way, Royston last night. Picture: Emma Hallett

Mantles Kia Showroom and All Makes Repair Workshop in York Way, officially opened on Thursday, January 24, with a launch party attended by 150 people including directors from Kia, customers and staff.

Managing director John Mantle thanked those in attendance for their support in the most difficult year of the company’s 99 years of trading.

He was also re-presented with the Kia Dealer of the Year trophy which was won in 2016, but lost in the December 2017 fire.

The re-opening was followed by a promotional weekend, in which Mantles sold a record number of cars.

Managing director John Mantle is presented with a platinum dealer award by Simon Hetherington, commercial director of Kia Motors. Picture: Alan Stuart of Autovids Managing director John Mantle is presented with a platinum dealer award by Simon Hetherington, commercial director of Kia Motors. Picture: Alan Stuart of Autovids

The fire, which started accidentally on December 12 last year, saw eight fire engines required to put out the blaze. It is believed to have started in a workshop area at the back of the two-storey building.