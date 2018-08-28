Royston car dealership re-opens after fire last year
PUBLISHED: 15:05 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 01 February 2019
Archant
A Royston car dealership has re-opened after a fire destroyed the building just over a year ago.
Mantles Kia Showroom and All Makes Repair Workshop in York Way, officially opened on Thursday, January 24, with a launch party attended by 150 people including directors from Kia, customers and staff.
Managing director John Mantle thanked those in attendance for their support in the most difficult year of the company’s 99 years of trading.
He was also re-presented with the Kia Dealer of the Year trophy which was won in 2016, but lost in the December 2017 fire.
The re-opening was followed by a promotional weekend, in which Mantles sold a record number of cars.
The fire, which started accidentally on December 12 last year, saw eight fire engines required to put out the blaze. It is believed to have started in a workshop area at the back of the two-storey building.