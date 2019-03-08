Advanced search

A505 improvement plans are not good enough, says safety campaigner

PUBLISHED: 15:56 10 October 2019

Royston campaigner Lynsey Langdon, and the A505 Odsey turning. Pictures: Lynsey Langdon/Danny Loo

Archant

Archant

A Royston campaigner has criticised Herts County Council's proposals to make safety improvements on the A505, saying they're not good enough.

To show your support just tweet or mention @roystoncrow on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #MakeTheA505Safer.

Mum-of-three Lynsey Langdon responded to the proposals, which have now been made public after a meeting that included council officials and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald on Friday last week.

The 'preferred options' heard in the meeting included preventing right turns at Odsey, and lowering the speed limit.

Lynsey told the Crow: "I think they should prevent all turnings on the road, and close the cut-throughs.

"I have timed it and it takes just six minutes more at any point on the road to get to where you need to be if they closed the turnings and people had to use the roundabouts instead.

A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard

"Six minutes is a small price to pay to save a life - it could be yours or your family member's.

"At the end of the day, we need a roundabout at Odsey.

"The council repeatedly say they've cut the grass to improve visibility, they should be cutting the grass anyway - they have put signs up, but it's not good enough.

A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard

"I think that reducing speed limits is a good thing, but they should reduce it to 50mph. If you are coming out of that junction at Odsey, you should be able to escalate your speed to 50mph."

Lynsey began campaigning to Make The A505 Safer after her policeman husband Greig was involved in a crash at Slip End in July 2016 - he fractured his spine in two places.

READ MORE: 'I'm not about saving time, I'm about saving lives' - Royston mum's call to make A505 to Baldock safer

Her campaign, which was backed by the Crow and led to us starting our own call for improvements to the stretch, has now been running for more than three years - and she said there is still lots of interest in her Facebook page.

"We get people joining every day," she said.

The scene on the A505 near Ashwell shortly after Greig Langdon's crash. Photo: Stephen ShepherdThe scene on the A505 near Ashwell shortly after Greig Langdon's crash. Photo: Stephen Shepherd

READ MORE: Make the A505 safer: Continued criticism over delayed improvements to Royston to Baldock stretch

"It doesn't matter how long it takes, the campaign is still relevant and it will still be relevant in 10 years.  "My children are 16, 12 and nine, they will all be driving within a few years. "We are still living with this, and our family is having to get used to a new 'normal' so I will not stop until changes are made. We need action now."

To view Lynsey's campaign page, search 'Make The A505 Safer' on Facebook.

MP and county councillor react to plans as next steps for A505 revealed

The busy A505 Odsey turning viewed from Station Road. Picture: Danny Loo

BMW driver jailed after 77-year-old dies in A10 crash near Reed

36-year-old Mohammad Ahmed was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday. Picture: Herts police

Police confirm fatality after person hit by train between Cambridge and Letchworth

A person has died after being hit by a train between Cambridge and Letchworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

FA Cup draw: Royston to host Maldon & Tiptree in tough fourth qualifying round tie

Royston Town V Beaconsfield - Steve Castle , Manager Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Herts high street stores turn down the lights for Autism Hour

The Entertainer store in Westgate Shopping Centre, Stevenage. The toy shop chain are sponsoring this year's campaign. Picture: Archant

Want to support Help for Heroes? Attend this Royston concert

Lloyd Crowley and Paddy Findlay will be performing at Royston's Old Bull Inn on Saturday, October 19, to raise funds for Help for Heroes. Picture: Dean Robson Photography

A505 improvement plans are not good enough, says safety campaigner

Royston campaigner Lynsey Langdon, and the A505 Odsey turning. Pictures: Lynsey Langdon/Danny Loo

Meldreth father’s suicide prevention movement achieves national recognition

Meldreth's Steve Mallen, pictured speaking at a Zero Suicide Alliance event in the House of Commons, has told the Crow ahead of World Mental Health Day that the initiative he co-founded has achieved national recognition. Picture: Zero Suicide Alliance

World Mental Health Day: Hertfordshire students urged to design films to support #JustTalk campaign

Zoe Broadhead, from Chancellor's School in Welham Green, was one of last year's winners for the Hertfordshire County Council World Mental Health Day #JustTalk campaign. Picture: Herts county council

Royston woman who had surgery on cancerous jaw speaks at Willow 10k event – then wins a trophy

Lizzie Erian with Bob Wilson after the 2019 Willow 10K run at Hatfield House. Picture: DANNY LOO
