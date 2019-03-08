A505 improvement plans are not good enough, says safety campaigner

Royston campaigner Lynsey Langdon, and the A505 Odsey turning. Pictures: Lynsey Langdon/Danny Loo Archant

A Royston campaigner has criticised Herts County Council's proposals to make safety improvements on the A505, saying they're not good enough.

Mum-of-three Lynsey Langdon responded to the proposals, which have now been made public after a meeting that included council officials and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald on Friday last week.

The 'preferred options' heard in the meeting included preventing right turns at Odsey, and lowering the speed limit.

Lynsey told the Crow: "I think they should prevent all turnings on the road, and close the cut-throughs.

"I have timed it and it takes just six minutes more at any point on the road to get to where you need to be if they closed the turnings and people had to use the roundabouts instead.

A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard

"Six minutes is a small price to pay to save a life - it could be yours or your family member's.

"At the end of the day, we need a roundabout at Odsey.

"The council repeatedly say they've cut the grass to improve visibility, they should be cutting the grass anyway - they have put signs up, but it's not good enough.

A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard A505 Slip End junction. Picture: Harry Hubbard

"I think that reducing speed limits is a good thing, but they should reduce it to 50mph. If you are coming out of that junction at Odsey, you should be able to escalate your speed to 50mph."

Lynsey began campaigning to Make The A505 Safer after her policeman husband Greig was involved in a crash at Slip End in July 2016 - he fractured his spine in two places.

Her campaign, which was backed by the Crow and led to us starting our own call for improvements to the stretch, has now been running for more than three years - and she said there is still lots of interest in her Facebook page.

"We get people joining every day," she said.

The scene on the A505 near Ashwell shortly after Greig Langdon's crash. Photo: Stephen Shepherd The scene on the A505 near Ashwell shortly after Greig Langdon's crash. Photo: Stephen Shepherd

"It doesn't matter how long it takes, the campaign is still relevant and it will still be relevant in 10 years. "My children are 16, 12 and nine, they will all be driving within a few years. "We are still living with this, and our family is having to get used to a new 'normal' so I will not stop until changes are made. We need action now."

To view Lynsey's campaign page, search 'Make The A505 Safer' on Facebook.