Royston business to host fundraiser for cancer support charity

Kalvin Tauch-Horabin is hosting a 'Crochet-a-thon' at Armadillo Ink this month. Picture: Courtesy of Kalvin Tauch-Horabin

A Royston business is set to host a unique fundraising event for an international cancer support charity later this month.



Armadillo Ink, in Kneesworth Street, will hold a ‘Crochet-a-thon’ at the studio on Friday, March 27 to raise money for Maggie’s Cambridge.

Chemo caps and other useful items are set to be created on the day, all of which will then be donated to Maggie’s as part of their Kitchen Table Day – which aims to get friends, family and colleagues to sit around the kitchen table together to help people talk about cancer.

All the materials for the day’s craft activity have been generously provided by another Royston business, craft shop No.3 Royston.

Kalvin Tauch–Horabin, whose mother runs Armadillo Ink and was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, is leading the day’s fundraiser – which will also see a raffle being held.



Maggie’s has helped both him and his family by providing support, and now Kalvin wants to give something back to them.

He said: “The more I went on in life, the more I discovered that the people I came across had found themselves in the clasp of cancer.

“From friends to work colleagues, to the healthiest and not so healthiest of people, smokers and non-smokers, vegans and carnivores: nobody is safe from cancer.



“One in two of us will have cancer or be affected by it at some point in our lives. One in two. That’s absurd!”

Kalvin began crocheting a few months ago, saying it helps with his anxiety and he cannot recommend the craft activity enough.

When his mother was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma earlier this year, it brought flashbacks of an earlier encounter with cancer.

Kalvin added: “It all started with Margaret, she was like my surrogate nanny. She was my hero – beautiful, warm, loving and most importantly invincible.



“That was at least, until she wasn’t. One day, she was taken to hospital where I visited her on the ward. In all my naivety, I announced: ‘Don’t worry, we’ll have you up and running around the block with me in no time!

“Of course, she never did get to run around the block with me. She became bedbound and eventually didn’t want me to see her looking so poorly.

“So, this ‘Kitchen Table Day’ is for her. It’s for anyone for has gone through, or suffered at the hands of cancer.”

To support Kalvin’s fundraiser, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/armadilloink.