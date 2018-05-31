Advanced search

Bikers saddle up for charity ride to children's hospice

PUBLISHED: 12:01 21 December 2019

The Royston & District Motorcycle Club members who took part in the ride to Milton. Picture: Douglas Thompson

Douglas Thompson

Royston & District Motorcycle Club have been on a charity ride to visit children at Milton Children's Hospice

Despite the frosty weather, 13 bikes and 16 club members - including their very own Santa, Rex - took part.

In total, £510 was donated - £300 from the RDMCC Show and an additional £210 from club members, along with some teddy bears that Premier Travel in Royston kindly gave.

Chairman Peter Jennings said: "We received a warm welcome from Bronte Graver and we were fortunate and indeed, privileged, to meet three young children who are currently at the hospice and their families.

"It became very clear that the families are provided very good support from the hospice at what must be very difficult times for them all."

Royston & District Motorcycle club hold an annual event in Meldreth each June, where bikers and enthusiasts alike from all over Cambridgeshire and the surrounding counties meet for a natter, admire the bikes and donate to local good causes.

This year rain kept many of the regular visitors away so donations were limited but enough money was raised to support EACH, East Anglia Air Ambulance, Suffolk & Cambs SERV Blood Runners, Herts & Beds Blood Runners, Air Cadets, Army Cadets and Royston Girl Guides.

See roystonmotorcycleclub.co.uk for more information.

