Advanced search

Come together to revive Royston town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:50 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 19 June 2020

Royston Come Together is the new initiative by Royston First to help revive the town centre as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Royston First

Royston Come Together is the new initiative by Royston First to help revive the town centre as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Royston First

Archant

A new initiative has been set up to revive our town centre and industrial areas – bringing life back to Royston as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Royston Come Together – by Royston First, the town’s Business Improvement District – includes a new online COVID-19 Support Hub and Facebook group for local businesses to help them access resources and information, after most were closed for almost three months due to the pandemic.

Chair of Royston First David Smyth, speaking on behalf of the board, said: “We are working hard to ensure that we do as much as we possibly can, within our remit, to support businesses in Royston.

“We are working closely with North Herts District Council to try to ensure the changes that have to be made are the best options in this very difficult time. We have started lots of initiatives to try to improve communication, including contacting businesses both in the town centre and the industrial estate through conversations, emails, leaflet drops and social media, so that they and the general public are kept as up-to-date as possible.

“The town is starting to open up again and we hope the members of the public will come back to the town and support all the local businesses as they have done before. We are always keen to hear from businesses, and would encourage them to contact us via our website.”

You may also want to watch:

On their website you’ll also find resources including funding opportunities and downloadable COVID-19 posters and stickers. You can also email them for floor stickers.

The Facebook group ‘Royston Come Together’ was made to improve communications and is exclusively for businesses with premises. If you are a director or a manager, you should consider joining to keep up to date with the latest information on social media.

Royston First also wants to learn more about the impact COVID-19 has on businesses by gathering information via an online survey.

They are also aiming to promote local businesses by listing the opening times of those with premises in adverts and online.

For the community, they have installed five touch-free hand sanitiser stations for you to use, in the town centre and wish to thank the businesses who are helping us to look after these stations – Mica Hardware, Abode Town & Country, No.3 Royston, HC Jewellers and Moreno’s Cafe.

To accommodate social distancing in the town centre, NHDC are widening footways and reducing obstacles such as parked cars, through the use of temporary safety barriers.

To contact Royston First email info@roystonfirst.com and see www.roystonfirst.com/covid-19-hub-for-royston-businesses/ for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Steeple Morden woman sentenced after dangerous dog attacked neighbour’s son

Juliet Knight was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Latest from the Royston Crow

Come together to revive Royston town centre

Royston Come Together is the new initiative by Royston First to help revive the town centre as the government eased the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Royston First

Parking enforcement to resume in North Herts

At the beginning of lockdown, NHDC took the decision not to prioritise parking enforcement in residential areas. Picture: Archant

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Chemo drugs made at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital ‘will mean fewer cancellations’ for cancer patients

Principal pharmacist Fiona Clarke, chief pharmacist Andrew Hood, and chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust Nick Carver have officially opened the new pharmacy unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Leaders across Cambridgeshire show support for Government U-turn on free school meals extension

Education leaders, including Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, have shown their support after the government changed its mind to extend free school meals over the summer holidays after increasing pressure from schools and figures like footballer Marcus Rashford (right). Pictures: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL/MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Drive 24