Royston Beaver Scouts and Storm Trooper out in Force for the Great Daffodil Appeal in aid of Marie Curie

PUBLISHED: 10:54 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 11 March 2020

The 1st Royston Beaver Scouts raised £343 for Marie Curie. Picture: Mel Davies

The 1st Royston Beaver Scouts raised £343 for Marie Curie. Picture: Mel Davies

The 1st Royston Beaver Scouts - alongside a Storm Trooper - were out in the town centre on Saturday raising money as part of the Great Daffodil Appeal, in aid of Marie Curie.

Beavers and Scout leaders attracted the generous people of Royston to donate to the terminal illness support charity, and raised £343.37 in just two hours.

Section leader for the 1st Royston Beaver Scouts Mel Davies told the Crow: 'As leaders we chose Marie Curie to raise money for because we like to get out and do things in the community and in Royston town.

'This was another way to get into the community, and the kids can dress up in nice and bright colours and really get involved.

'We pledged to donate £1 of our funds per every child that got involved, so donated £18 altogether.

'The people of Royston were very generous and we had a constant stream of donations attracted by the Beaver Scout Uniform and our very own Storm Trooper. We also had a visit from Mayor Rob Inwood.'

