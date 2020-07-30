Royston bear hunt sees more than £4,000 raised for NHS
PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 July 2020
The teddy bears that adorned Royston windows and front gardens from the start of lockdown have led to more than £4,000 being raised for the NHS.
Katie Moulton led the Royston Goes on a Bear Hunt effort – creating a Facebook page and allocating numbers for households to display alongside their bears, which could be ticked off by keen bear-spotters out on their short walks during the strictest lockdown measures in March and April and when restrictions eased.
Katie told the Crow: “We have ended the bear hunt now but I was so pleased with how successful it was. There were 1,268 bears taking part and we ended up raising £4,135 for NHS Charities Together!”
The number of bears is a remarkable feat, as Katie – who runs nail business Fancy Fingers – said she originally hoped for 50.
Organisations also got involved, including No. 41, Cambridge Wine Merchants and Richard Cox House.
