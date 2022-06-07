Royston and surrounding villages celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A street party was held in Suffolk Road, Royston to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Kevin Richards

Over the Bank Holiday weekend residents of Royston, Barkway and Reed gathered to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A street party was held on Sunday in Suffolk Road, Royston, which was well attended by local residents who got together and enjoyed food and drink.

Meanwhile a Barkway-Reed Jubilee beacon was lit to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign.

The beacon was placed at Reed Joint, an elevated position on a country lane - which was closed for the occasion.

The Barkway-Reed jubilee beacon - Credit: Alan Sheppard

The location is intersected by the Greenwich Meridian - the meeting of east and west.

In keeping with that idea, processions of several hundred people marched from the neighbouring villages of Barkway and Reed to see the beacon lit by the parish council chairs from both villages.

A Platinum Jubilee picnic, funfair and market were also held in Royston, and the winners of the jubilee town trail will be announced next week.