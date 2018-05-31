Royston Baby & Toddler Show hailed as ‘brilliant’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 March 2020

Mayor Councillor Robert Inwood with Jane Wallington, Clare Coningsby and Clare Watson of Royston Baby & Toddler Show. Picture: Phil Cox

Mayor Councillor Robert Inwood with Jane Wallington, Clare Coningsby and Clare Watson of Royston Baby & Toddler Show. Picture: Phil Cox

Archant

The fifth Royston Baby & Toddler Show took place at the weekend at the King James Academy senior site.

The show - held in aid of Cambridgeshire baby loss charity, Petals - was a huge success with more than 400 visitors attending.

Town mayor Robert Inwood in to congratulate organisers, Jane Wallington, Clare Coningsby and Clare Watson.

You may also want to watch:

In total, £351 was raised from the grand raffle with all proceeds going to Petals.

Petals - the Pregnancy Expectations Trauma and Loss Society - is based in Bottisham and provides a specialised counselling service at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and others in surrounding counties.

Jane said: 'We would like to thank everyone who came to spend the day with us, our amazing exhibitors, the Royston District Trefold Guild for the wonderful refreshments, the Brownies for helping out and King James Academy for having us.

'It wouldn't have been as brilliant as it was without you all.'

