Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston. Archant

A mum pushing her child in a pushchair was the victim of an attempted robbery in Royston earlier this week, and now police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred in Betjeman Road, between 11.45am and 11.50am on Monday, July 15.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was pushing her daughter in a pushchair along the road when she was approached from behind by a man who then tried to grab her handbag, which was hanging over her shoulder.

The victim managed to hold onto the bag and, after a brief scuffle, the man ran off empty-handed.

You may also want to watch:

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 20s or possibly late teens, of very slight build and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a dark blue, cotton-type hoodie with the hood up, navy jogging bottoms and bright white trainers.

Det Sgt Will Ainsworth, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "The victim sustained minor injuries to her shoulder as a result of the incident and has understandably been left in shock by what happened.

"I am keen to trace the person responsible and would ask anyone who may have information to please come forward. The victim recalls that a woman was walking towards her just after the incident occurred and I would be keen to speak with this lady, as she may have information which could assist us.

"Similarly, if you recall seeing a man in the area matching the description given, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant William Ainsworth via email to william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/64177/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat, which can be launched here herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.