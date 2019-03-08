Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:23 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 20 July 2019

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

Archant

A mum pushing her child in a pushchair was the victim of an attempted robbery in Royston earlier this week, and now police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred in Betjeman Road, between 11.45am and 11.50am on Monday, July 15.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was pushing her daughter in a pushchair along the road when she was approached from behind by a man who then tried to grab her handbag, which was hanging over her shoulder.

The victim managed to hold onto the bag and, after a brief scuffle, the man ran off empty-handed.

You may also want to watch:

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 20s or possibly late teens, of very slight build and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a dark blue, cotton-type hoodie with the hood up, navy jogging bottoms and bright white trainers.

Det Sgt Will Ainsworth, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "The victim sustained minor injuries to her shoulder as a result of the incident and has understandably been left in shock by what happened.

"I am keen to trace the person responsible and would ask anyone who may have information to please come forward. The victim recalls that a woman was walking towards her just after the incident occurred and I would be keen to speak with this lady, as she may have information which could assist us.

"Similarly, if you recall seeing a man in the area matching the description given, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant William Ainsworth via email to william.ainsworth@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/64177/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat, which can be launched here herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after A10 crash near Reed

Mohammad Ahmed has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A10 near Reed

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

Driver in critical condition after two vehicles overturn in A505 crash

Wallington A505 crash: The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after A10 crash near Reed

Mohammad Ahmed has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A10 near Reed

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

Driver in critical condition after two vehicles overturn in A505 crash

Wallington A505 crash: The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the Royston Crow

Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

North Herts, St Albans and Harpenden officers launch rural crime operation

Police have launched an ANPR operation to tackle rural crime.

Therfield youngsters enjoy outing to mark end of pre-school year

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

First donated works of art go on public display across Hertfordshire

Portrait, Teapot and Flowers by Leo McDowell. Picture: Herts County Council

Broken down trains causing hour long waits from London

Stevenage Train Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists