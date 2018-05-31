Join in with Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser for NHS

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:01 21 April 2020

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

Archant

A group of fitness fanatics from Royston are to take part in an online workout session wearing fancy dress – and they want the community to join in and help raise funds for the NHS.

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

Karen Murray hasn’t let the lockdown get in the way of enjoying group exercise sessions – and has even met new people to work out with since restrictions on movement were imposed, albeit it via video conferencing app Zoom.

She told the Crow: “This group has come together to work out each morning.

“Some of us didn’t know each other before this and it has really created a sense of community during this unprecedented time.

“Exercising online every morning from our own homes and gardens has allowed us all to keep our fitness levels up while having fun.

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

“Gemma Day leads the sessions and works hard to keep the fitness sessions varied with fantastic music.”

Karen, who works in property management, is organising the fundraising workout to raise cash for NHS Charities Together, helping staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “Watching the news unfold daily and seeing the need for more funds, we decided it would be a worthwhile idea to get people involved to join us in a two-hour fancy dress workout.

“How it works is you donate any amount you can afford to our Justgiving page and then you will get access to an online link so you can join in the fun.

“We are very excited and energetic about it, we’re all very upbeat!”

The session is open to the public as a mixed adult class for all capabilities, with the option of using your own variable weights.

You will need to download the Zoom app in advance of the session.

“We would love you to join us and any item of fancy dress is acceptable,“ said Karen.

“Come and help us raise money for the NHS. We can make a difference. The NHS are short of vital safety equipment, so it’s important staff are supported and able to protect themselves and the wider community.”

The fancy dress fitness fundraiser takes place on Zoom on Friday, May 8, at 10am.

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-murray35 to make a donation and find out more about taking part.

