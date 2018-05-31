Advanced search

Three arrested after woman assaulted in Royston

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 18 March 2020

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital following an assault in Royston.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital following an assault in Royston.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault following in incident in Grange Bottom on Thursday last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her 20s was allegedly punched to the ground and attacked while on the floor. The incident happened at around 6pm, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 40-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Darren Lomax said: “I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to come forward.

“If you heard a commotion in the street that night and saw what happened please contact me via email darren.lomax@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/22399/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

