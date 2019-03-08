Royston Arts Society launches second young artist competition

Student Kate Bieriezjanczuk's exhibition. Picture: Stacey Leigh/RAS Archant

Royston Arts Society has launched its second annual Young Artists Award.

Student Kate Bieriezjanczuk's work 'By the Firelight' Picture: Rachel Haynes/RAS Student Kate Bieriezjanczuk's work 'By the Firelight' Picture: Rachel Haynes/RAS

Now open to artists in Royston's neighbouring towns and surrounding villages, the competition encourages artists aged 15 to 25 to enter their original 2D artwork.

This year's prizes are as follows

1st - £100 plus an exhibition featuring the winners work

2nd - One-year Tate membership with a plus one

3rd - £100 art supplies hamper

4th - Art and Stuff workshop for the winner with a friend £80

5th - One-year subscription to A&I magazine

There's also an additional prize of £50, courtesy of Creative Royston, for the entry that best reflects this year's competition theme - 'Our Planet'.

University of Hertfordshire student, Kate Bieriezjanczuk, received the top prize for her entry 'At Dawn' in last year's competition.

RAS member Rachel Haynes said: "We had many disappointed young artists last year who were out of catchment for the competition, so we opened it up to a wider audience so no one misses out on the opportunity."

Competition entries close on July 31, with the winner being notified after judging on August 31.

Online entries can be submitted at www.roystonarts.org.uk