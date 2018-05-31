Royston Arts Society to hold annual exhibition online
PUBLISHED: 06:59 06 May 2020
Archant
Royston Arts Society is holding its first ever online exhibition due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The society holds its annual members exhibition each spring at the Royston museum and art gallery.
Following the lockdown, members agreed to sell and exhibit their work online instead.
Society chairman Richard Clayton said: “Setting up the exhibition raised some novel logistical and technical challenges, but we’ve gained some valuable experience and are pleased with the progress we’ve made.
“We’re now looking forward to seeing how visitors react.”
The exhibition features affordable art by the society’s members, and runs from May 1 to June 30.
Artwork will be on display at www.roystonarts.org.uk.
The society’s other activities have been cancelled until the end of August, but they hope to resume their programme in September.
