Royston Arts Society to hold annual exhibition online

PUBLISHED: 06:59 06 May 2020

Jo Brown's picture 'Flight' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Jo Brown

Jo Brown's picture 'Flight' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Jo Brown

Royston Arts Society is holding its first ever online exhibition due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Yang Yuxin's picture 'Sussex St, Cambridge' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Yang YuxinYang Yuxin's picture 'Sussex St, Cambridge' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Yang Yuxin

The society holds its annual members exhibition each spring at the Royston museum and art gallery.

Following the lockdown, members agreed to sell and exhibit their work online instead.

Peter Morgan's picture 'Still Life with Grapes' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Peter MorganPeter Morgan's picture 'Still Life with Grapes' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Peter Morgan

Society chairman Richard Clayton said: “Setting up the exhibition raised some novel logistical and technical challenges, but we’ve gained some valuable experience and are pleased with the progress we’ve made.

“We’re now looking forward to seeing how visitors react.”

Graham Benstead's picture 'Misty Morning' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Graham BensteadGraham Benstead's picture 'Misty Morning' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Graham Benstead

The exhibition features affordable art by the society’s members, and runs from May 1 to June 30.

Artwork will be on display at www.roystonarts.org.uk.

Carol Whitehouse's picture 'Yellow vase with flowers' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Carol WhitehouseCarol Whitehouse's picture 'Yellow vase with flowers' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Carol Whitehouse

The society’s other activities have been cancelled until the end of August, but they hope to resume their programme in September.

Richard Clayton's picture 'Girl With Broken Glasses' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Richard ClaytonRichard Clayton's picture 'Girl With Broken Glasses' for the Royston Arts Society's online exhibition. Picture: Richard Clayton

The poster for Royston Art Society's online exhibition. Picture: Royston Arts SocietyThe poster for Royston Art Society's online exhibition. Picture: Royston Arts Society

