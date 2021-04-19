Arts Society's members' exhibition set to be 'biggest online show yet'

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM April 19, 2021

Royston Arts Society has launched its annual members' exhibition, which will be held online for the second year running.

The exhibition, which will be held from April 17 to June 17, features 170 paintings, both framed and unframed, made by 30 of the society's members.

Tina Bone's painting 'Song Thrushes in Ivy' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Tina Bone

Chairman Richard Clayton observed that when the society put on its first online exhibition a year ago it was "a step into the unknown".

He said: "The response to our two successful online exhibitions in 2020, both from the contributing artists and the viewing public, has been tremendous.

"This latest members' exhibition is our biggest online show yet, and the art on display is of an even higher standard than before.

Jo Eldrett's painting 'Pug' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Jo Eldrett

You may also want to watch:

"Our exhibitions have been an important feature of Royston's cultural life for many years, and we're delighted that we can continue to offer them in this way."

To view the exhibition visit www.roystonarts.org.uk

Beth Hardwicke's painting 'Chinese Fish' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Beth Hardwicke

John Jarratt's painting 'Harvest Time' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: John Jarratt

Peter Morgan's painting 'Southwold Harbour Waterfront' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Peter Morgan

Meiru Ludlow's painting 'Tulips Small' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Meiru Ludlow

Royston Arts Society is holding its annual members' exhibition - Credit: Royston Arts Society



