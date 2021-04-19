Gallery
Arts Society's members' exhibition set to be 'biggest online show yet'
- Credit: Rosalind Ridley
Royston Arts Society has launched its annual members' exhibition, which will be held online for the second year running.
The exhibition, which will be held from April 17 to June 17, features 170 paintings, both framed and unframed, made by 30 of the society's members.
Chairman Richard Clayton observed that when the society put on its first online exhibition a year ago it was "a step into the unknown".
He said: "The response to our two successful online exhibitions in 2020, both from the contributing artists and the viewing public, has been tremendous.
"This latest members' exhibition is our biggest online show yet, and the art on display is of an even higher standard than before.
"Our exhibitions have been an important feature of Royston's cultural life for many years, and we're delighted that we can continue to offer them in this way."
To view the exhibition visit www.roystonarts.org.uk
