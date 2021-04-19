News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Gallery

Arts Society's members' exhibition set to be 'biggest online show yet'

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM April 19, 2021   
Rosalind Ridley's painting 'Riding the Surf' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Rosalind Ridley's painting 'Riding the Surf' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Rosalind Ridley

Royston Arts Society has launched its annual members' exhibition, which will be held online for the second year running.

The exhibition, which will be held from April 17 to June 17, features 170 paintings, both framed and unframed, made by 30 of the society's members.

Tina Bone's painting 'Song Thrushes in Ivy' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Tina Bone's painting 'Song Thrushes in Ivy' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Tina Bone

Chairman Richard Clayton observed that when the society put on its first online exhibition a year ago it was "a step into the unknown". 

He said: "The response to our two successful online exhibitions in 2020, both from the contributing artists and the viewing public, has been tremendous. 

"This latest members' exhibition is our biggest online show yet, and the art on display is of an even higher standard than before.

Jo Eldrett's painting 'Pug' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Jo Eldrett's painting 'Pug' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Jo Eldrett

You may also want to watch:

"Our exhibitions have been an important feature of Royston's cultural life for many years, and we're delighted that we can continue to offer them in this way."

To view the exhibition visit www.roystonarts.org.uk

Beth Hardwicke's painting 'Chinese Fish' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Beth Hardwicke's painting 'Chinese Fish' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Beth Hardwicke

John Jarratt's painting 'Harvest Time' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

John Jarratt's painting 'Harvest Time' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: John Jarratt

Peter Morgan's painting 'Southwold Harbour Waterfront' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Peter Morgan's painting 'Southwold Harbour Waterfront' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Peter Morgan

Meiru Ludlow's painting 'Tulips Small' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition

Meiru Ludlow's painting 'Tulips Small' for the Royston Arts Society members' exhibition - Credit: Meiru Ludlow

Royston Arts Society is holding its annual members' exhibition

Royston Arts Society is holding its annual members' exhibition - Credit: Royston Arts Society


Most Read

  1. 1 Crews tackle fires in residential street and industrial area
  2. 2 Local COVID-19 contact tracing service now up and running
  3. 3 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after large amount of criminal damage to secured yard
  2. 5 Second Gladman planning application for fields near Therfield Heath rejected
  3. 6 IWM Duxford set to reopen fully and new flying days announced
  4. 7 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
  5. 8 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
  6. 9 Police dog helps track down bike stolen in South Cambs
  7. 10 New headteacher appointed for King James Academy Royston
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jose Galdon-Donate was jailed for two years for causing death by dangerous driving on the A505 near Royston

Lorry driver jailed for causing fatal A505 crash

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Mary Taylor, who has lived in Royston for 53 years, is celebrating her 100th birthday

Royston woman celebrates 100th birthday after living in town for 53 years

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Team member Shannon from The Old Bull Inn in Royston ready to welcome back customers. 

Lockdown Easing

'It's such a relief' - Shops, pubs and more reopen as lockdown eases

Bianca Wild

person
An 18-year-old man from Biggleswade pleaded guilty to fly-tipping in Ashwell at Stevenage Magistrate

Jail for thief who stole scrap metal worth hundreds

Bianca Wild

person
Comments powered by Disqus