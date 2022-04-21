News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Artists showcase their work in online exhibition

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:28 PM April 21, 2022
Colourful Boatyard by Peter Morgan

Colourful Boatyard by Peter Morgan - Credit: Peter Morgan

More than 160 works of art are being displayed as part of Royston Art Society's (RAS) annual members' exhibition, which is being held as an online event for the third year running.

Lily I of V by Tina Bone

Lily I of V by Tina Bone - Credit: Tina Bone

A range of framed and unframed paintings are on display by 25 of the society's members, in a variety of media, styles and subjects.

RAS chairman Richard Clayton said: "Making our shows available online has enabled us to reach a much wider audience. 

Cherry Blossom by Meiru Ludlow

Cherry Blossom by Meiru Ludlow - Credit: Meiru Ludlow

"This helps our artists to promote their work, and also ensures that the society can continue to make an important contribution to the cultural life of the local community.

St Jerome by Richard Clayton

St Jerome by Richard Clayton - Credit: Richard Clayton

"Of course, we are still eager to put on physical exhibitions that people can visit and enjoy, so we are also looking forward to our open Autumn Exhibition, which will make a welcome return to Royston Town Hall in September after a two-year absence."

Green Turaco by Jo Brown

Green Turaco by Jo Brown - Credit: Jo Brown

The exhibition runs online until June 18. To view the exhibition go to rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk 

Piccadilly, London by Carol Mountford

Piccadilly, London by Carol Mountford - Credit: Carol Mountford

Chartres Cathedral by Rosalind Ridley

Chartres Cathedral by Rosalind Ridley - Credit: Rosalind Ridley

Flower Border by Anne Parker

Flower Border by Anne Parker - Credit: Anne Parker


Royston News

