Royston Arts Society to return this month with Autumn Exhibition

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Royston Arts Society will return to the Town Hall this month with their 2022 Autumn Exhibition.

During lockdown the society held its exhibitions online, but now visitors will have the chance to view and enjoy the artwork in person.

'Ready to Pounce' by Vanessa Carter - Credit: Vanessa Carter

This year's exhibition features a wide variety of affordable art by more than 60 local artists, including both society members and non-members. Well over 300 paintings, both framed and unframed, will be available for purchase, along with greeting cards.

For the first time the exhibition will be in two phases, with many of the paintings shown online in October and November following the town hall event.

'Roses in November' by Rosalind Ridley - Credit: Rosalind Ridley

The exhibition forms part of the Royston Arts Festival, and is sponsored by the Royston Town Mayor's Community Trust Fund and Johnson Matthey.

Society chairman Richard Clayton said the society is "thrilled" at the prospect of returning to the Town Hall.

'Autumn Leaves and Fungi' by Tina Bone - Credit: Tina Bone

He said: "During the unavoidable restrictions of the last two years we used the opportunity to gain valuable experience in organising our exhibitions as online events.

"We received a lot of plaudits for these successful innovations, but viewing art on a computer screen is no real substitute for viewing it in the flesh.

'Crushed Cans' by Richard Clayton - Credit: Richard Clayton

"Our exhibitions in the Town Hall have always been an important event in the Royston calendar, bringing together artists and the community, and we're delighted that we can once again contribute to local cultural life in this way.

"As a bonus, our newly-acquired skills in running online events mean that this year we'll be able to reach a wider audience by extending the exhibition online after the Town Hall event has finished."

'Atolls' by Kasia Neves - Credit: Kasia Neves

The exhibition will be held in Royston Town Hall on Friday, September 23, from 8pm to 10pm, on Saturday, September 24, from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday, September 25, from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free.

The subsequent virtual exhibition will go online from October 1, and can also be previewed on the society's website at rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk.

For more information about other Royston Arts Festival events, go to https://www.creativeroyston.org/