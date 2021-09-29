Arts society launches biggest-ever online exhibition

Published: 9:00 AM September 29, 2021

Beached Boats at Aldeburgh by Peter Morgan in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Peter Morgan

Royston Arts Society's 2021 online autumn exhibition is now open, which is the society's fourth online exhibition in two years and their biggest one yet.

Double Poppies by Helen Millar in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Helen Millar

The exhibition features 228 paintings covering a wide variety of media, styles and subjects, with 42 talented local artists - both society members and non-members - taking part.

All of the paintings, both framed and unframed, are available for sale.

Simple Leisure by Meiru Ludlow in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Meiru Ludlow

Chairman Richard Clayton explained that ongoing concerns about COVID-19 meant the society is not yet in a position to hold physical exhibitions.

Shuyang Boatman by Andrew Ludlow in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Andrew Ludlow

He said: "Having contributed to Royston's cultural life over many years with our exhibitions, we're delighted that the online format is enabling the society to maintain this tradition and continue to be an active part of the local community."

Red-eyed Tree Frog by Mei Dong in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Mei Dong

To view the exhibition, which is open until December 1, go to rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk

Young Bob Dylan by Richard Clayton in Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition - Credit: Richard Clayton



