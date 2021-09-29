Arts society launches biggest-ever online exhibition
- Credit: Peter Morgan
Royston Arts Society's 2021 online autumn exhibition is now open, which is the society's fourth online exhibition in two years and their biggest one yet.
The exhibition features 228 paintings covering a wide variety of media, styles and subjects, with 42 talented local artists - both society members and non-members - taking part.
All of the paintings, both framed and unframed, are available for sale.
Chairman Richard Clayton explained that ongoing concerns about COVID-19 meant the society is not yet in a position to hold physical exhibitions.
He said: "Having contributed to Royston's cultural life over many years with our exhibitions, we're delighted that the online format is enabling the society to maintain this tradition and continue to be an active part of the local community."
To view the exhibition, which is open until December 1, go to rasexhibitions.roystonarts.org.uk