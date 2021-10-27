Published: 9:00 AM October 27, 2021

A Royston artist is taking part in an exhibition celebrating the work of BAME artists.

The 'I Matter' exhibition has launched at the Babylon Gallery in Ely by curator Olu Taiwo, as part of Babylon Arts' young curator project - funded by the Arts Council.

An open call-out in January attracted more than 100 artists, 15 of whom were chosen to feature in the exhibition.

Because of the exhibition's success, another leg is being held at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until November 28.

Stacey Leigh Ross, who is a Black artist based in Royston, will be displaying her work.

Stacey Leigh Ross from Royston is one of the artists featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Supplied

She said: "I feel that this exhibition is so important. Everyone has the ability to be the oppressed in one situation, and the oppressor in the other.

"How can we care what happens to one another if we cannot truly see those around us? It is beautiful to see, in one space, such a wide collection of voices expressing why their lives matter in so many different mediums and with such incredible talent.

Stacey Leigh Ross's painting, WindRush FallOut, is featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Stacey Leigh Ross

"This is definitely a necessary exhibition and I am honoured that my Windrush painting 'WindFall RushOut' was chosen to be a part of it."

The exhibition features 27 artists, all from BAME backgrounds. A variety of different types of art are on display, including photography, drawing, painting, films, animation, digital prints and sculpture.

Black Angst by Jaffar Aly was featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Jaffar Aly

Curator Olu Taiwo said: "I started the exhibition to give a platform for people from minority groups where they can showcase their work and why they matter to society as a whole.

"As a Black person and an artist I know the difficulty of being in a minority group and having less access and restrictions to putting our work out there and getting noticed.

Muse by Olu Taiwo was featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Olu Taiwo

"During my curatorship at the Babylon Gallery I used that platform to showcase people from similar backgrounds to me so they had a place to show their work to the public and get themselves known.

Black Queen by Eddie Saint-Jean was featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Eddie Saint-Jean

"They other inspiration behind it was everything that happened with George Floyd - and getting that sort of voice out there to help people in their own situations, and helping people in a positive way through art."

Dhikr III by artist Teakster was featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Teakster

For more, search 'I matter exhibition, Peterborough' and see www.byleigh.com for Stacey's work.

'This is me (sometimes)' by Hermeet Gill was featured in the 'I Matter' exhibition - Credit: Hermeet Gill



