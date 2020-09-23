Royston Art Society’s autumn exhibition now open
PUBLISHED: 17:03 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 23 September 2020
Archant
Royston Art Society’s autumn exhibition is now open – and this year is being held as an online event.
The exhibition, which is usually held in Royston Town Hall in conjunction with Royston Arts Festival, features over 150 works by society members and local artists and will run until November 30.
A wide variety of affordable art, both framed and unframed, will be featured and all the paintings are for sale.
Chairman Richard Clayton said: “We’ve been delighted by the response from our exhibitors and by the quality of the artworks they have submitted. The standard of this year’s exhibition is outstanding, and it’s very pleasing to know that in spite of the coronavirus restrictions we can still contribute to Royston’s cultural activities.”
To view the exhibition visit www.roystonarts.org.uk and click on the exhibition poster on the right hand side of the page.
