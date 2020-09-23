Advanced search

Royston Art Society’s autumn exhibition now open

PUBLISHED: 17:03 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 23 September 2020

Tina Bone's painting 'Blue and Gold Macaws and Swamp Hibiscus' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Tina Bone

Tina Bone's painting 'Blue and Gold Macaws and Swamp Hibiscus' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Tina Bone

Royston Art Society’s autumn exhibition is now open – and this year is being held as an online event.

Meiru Ludlow's painting 'Cows on Cambridge Common' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Meiru LudlowMeiru Ludlow's painting 'Cows on Cambridge Common' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Meiru Ludlow

The exhibition, which is usually held in Royston Town Hall in conjunction with Royston Arts Festival, features over 150 works by society members and local artists and will run until November 30.

A wide variety of affordable art, both framed and unframed, will be featured and all the paintings are for sale.

Vivienne Machell's painting 'Bedazzled' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Vivienne MachellVivienne Machell's painting 'Bedazzled' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Vivienne Machell

Chairman Richard Clayton said: “We’ve been delighted by the response from our exhibitors and by the quality of the artworks they have submitted. The standard of this year’s exhibition is outstanding, and it’s very pleasing to know that in spite of the coronavirus restrictions we can still contribute to Royston’s cultural activities.”

To view the exhibition visit www.roystonarts.org.uk and click on the exhibition poster on the right hand side of the page.

Carol Mountford's painting 'London City' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Carol MountfordCarol Mountford's painting 'London City' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Carol Mountford

Anna Pye's painting 'Three Swallows in Flight' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Anna PyeAnna Pye's painting 'Three Swallows in Flight' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Anna Pye

The Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Royston Arts SocietyThe Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Royston Arts Society

Sheila Reddy's painting 'Fig' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Sheila ReddySheila Reddy's painting 'Fig' for the Royston Arts Society's autumn exhibition. Picture: Sheila Reddy

