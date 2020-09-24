Advanced search

Still more to come as Royston Arts Festival continues

PUBLISHED: 09:26 24 September 2020

The Royston Arts Festival is set to continue throughout the weekend, with plenty more activities on the agenda.

The festival started on Friday last week, and will end on Sunday.

Events are running virtually to keep in line with current coronavirus guidelines.

There will be at least one special event each day on top of a range of exhibitions, workshops, poetry and literary items.

Events still to come include a free Arts Quiz hosted by Arts Festival chair Carl Filby, tonight at 8pm. To enter, email artsquiz@creativeroyston.org. There will also be a live performance for the Royston Town Band on Saturday and a Chinese Cooking workshop by Meiru Ludlow on Sunday, both streaming live on Facebook.

Closing the show is a concert featuring Soprano Hannah Long & Friends, pianist Madalina Rusu and others.

For further details on each event, go to creativeroyston.org.

