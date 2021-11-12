News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Armistice Day 2021: Crowds pay their respects in Royston

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 9:45 AM November 12, 2021
Royston's Armistice Day 2021 commemorated at the war memorial. 

Royston's Armistice Day 2021 commemorated at the war memorial. - Credit: David Hatton

Crowds turned out to honour the fallen, and all those who served in war, for Armistice Day. 

More than 100 attended the Remembrance services in Royston town centre - including the town mayor, Councillor Mark Hughes.

Royston's Armistice Day 2021 commemorated at the war memorial

Royston's Armistice Day 2021 commemorated at the war memorial. - Credit: David Hatton

Councillor Hughes said: "This morning we began with a service at the war memorial in Melbourn Street, followed by a service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in the Priory Memorial Gardens.

"We remembered not just our own war dead, but also our American allies, based at Bassingbourn in the Second World War between 1942-1945. The 91st lost 960 men with a further 1,050 captured and held prisoner."

The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Priory Memorial Gardens.

The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens. - Credit: David Hatton

Armistice Day is commemorated every November 11 at 11am, marking the end of the First World War in 1918. 

The Remembrance Sunday service this weekend will commence at 10.30am at the war memorial. For more information, and for the start times of village services, see our round-up.


The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Priory Memorial Gardens.

The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens. - Credit: David Hatton


You may also want to watch:

Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night celebration on Midsummer Common

Bonfire Night

No Cambridge fireworks display on Midsummer Common this year

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Fire and rescue attended a car blaze off the A505 this morning

Herts Live

Fire service tackles car blaze off A505

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.

Thief sentenced after swiping items from victim's home

Bianca Wild

person
Maratree Melross was presented the award for National Best Thai Chef 2021, supported by Royston boss Safwaan Choudhury 

Thai restaurant chef cooks up success with awards win

Bianca Wild

person