Crowds turned out to honour the fallen, and all those who served in war, for Armistice Day.

More than 100 attended the Remembrance services in Royston town centre - including the town mayor, Councillor Mark Hughes.

Royston's Armistice Day 2021 commemorated at the war memorial. - Credit: David Hatton

Councillor Hughes said: "This morning we began with a service at the war memorial in Melbourn Street, followed by a service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in the Priory Memorial Gardens.

"We remembered not just our own war dead, but also our American allies, based at Bassingbourn in the Second World War between 1942-1945. The 91st lost 960 men with a further 1,050 captured and held prisoner."

The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens. - Credit: David Hatton

Armistice Day is commemorated every November 11 at 11am, marking the end of the First World War in 1918.

The Remembrance Sunday service this weekend will commence at 10.30am at the war memorial. For more information, and for the start times of village services, see our round-up.





The service at the US Airforce 91st Bombardment Group Memorial in Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens. - Credit: David Hatton



