The MPs for South Cambridgeshire and North East Hertfordshire have reacted to the news that Liz Truss will be the UK's next prime minister - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA/UK Parliament

Anthony Browne MP has said Number 10 has the "toughest to-do list in history" following the announcement that Liz Truss is set to become Britain's next prime minister.

The South Cambridgeshire member said he stands ready to support a "competent government" - with the cost-of-living crisis at the top of his agenda.

He is joined by North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald in welcoming Liz Truss to her new roles - Conservative Party leader and prime minister - which she is due to assume this week.

Mr Browne, a Conservative MP, said: "I am delighted to welcome Liz Truss as our next leader, and soon to be the third female Conservative Prime Minister.

"She is highly experienced, and will bring energy and ideas to the role.

"The last few weeks have allowed my party to have an important discussion about our future direction, and that of the country.

"After this prolonged leadership battle, our new prime minister must bring the parliamentary party back together and get on with sorting out the challenges we face as a nation.

"Number 10 currently has the toughest to-do list in history, and a clear package of support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis should be top of the agenda.

"I look forward to supporting a competent government delivering for our country."

Anthony Browne MP: "I look forward to supporting a competent government delivering for our country" - Credit: UK Parliament

Sir Oliver Heald MP: "Liz Truss faces a dark background with clouds in all directions, but I believe that her methodical approach and ability to take decisions will be welcome at this difficult time" - Credit: UK Parliament

Sir Oliver Heald, also a Conservative MP, said: "Liz Truss faces a dark background with clouds in all directions, but I believe that her methodical approach and ability to take decisions will be welcome at this difficult time."

Sir Oliver served as courts minister the time when Liz Truss served as Secretary of State for Justice.

He said: "She works in a rigorous and well-structured way and I am sure that she will bring organisation and professionalism to the job of prime minister.

"She is also idealistic and will want to do well for Britain and all citizens.

"She is a very talented person and I congratulate her on winning the race."

Liz Truss received 81,326 votes from Conservative Party members to opponent Rishi Sunak's 60,399.

The result was announced at the QEII centre near Westminster Abbey today (Monday, September 5).

She is due to take over from Boris Johnson as prime minister following his resignation announcement on July 7 this year.

Liz Truss speaks to Conservative members after hearing she had won the party's leadership election - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Although she has received support from Conservative colleagues, some political opponents have raised concerns about her claim that she - in her words - "will deliver".

Judi Billing is the leader of the Labour Group at Hertfordshire County Council and sits on North Herts District Council.

Councillor Billing said: "In North Herts, we are trying our very best to help residents with the cost of living, which is at crisis point.

"The government must focus on funding local councils.

"We estimate that North Herts council has lost around 50 per cent of its central government funding in recent years."

According to the Institute for Government think tank, local authorities in England have - on average - lost 37pc of their central government funding between 2009/10 and 2019/20.

Cllr Billing added: "I don't think Liz Truss is up to the job. I have absolutely no confidence in a Liz Truss government."

At the next general election, due in 2024 at the latest, the Liberal Democrats plan to stand member Pippa Heylings in South Cambridgeshire.

Pippa Heylings is a councillor in Histon and Impington, north of Cambridge.

Cllr Heylings said: "What worries me is that Liz Truss is a Boris Johnson loyalist who voted to hike taxes on ordinary working people who can afford it least and spent months failing to act on soaring energy bills.

"Her premiership represents more of the same failed Conservative party policies that have led to a cost-of-living crisis and to our local NHS services being stretched to breaking point.

"People across South Cambridgeshire tell me they are sick and tired of a government which simply doesn’t represent them and takes them for granted."