Wheelie bin vandal sought as police issue anti-social behaviour message to Royston youths

Police have issued a messaged about ant-social behaviour following a vandalism incident in Royston. Picture: Archant Archant

A boy has been captured on CCTV jumping on a charity wheelie bin at Coombes Community Centre in Royston – which has led to police issuing a reminder to youths to not engage in mindless anti-social behaviour.

The charity wheelie bin at the Burns Road centre – which offers social, welfare and recreational activities – was damaged as a result of the youth’s act on September 9 between 5.50pm and 6.05pm, and police are making enquiries to trace him.

PC Taz Gill said: “We have CCTV of the boy jumping on the wheelie bin and our enquiries are ongoing to identify him. He was with a larger group of young people at the time and we also have footage of them.

“This might just seem like a bit of fun but it’s just mindless vandalism and could lead to a criminal damage conviction, which could have an impact on the young man as he grows up and seeks employment opportunities.

“We obviously don’t want that to happen so I’d like to urge young people not to get involved in something that could have a long-lasting negative impact on their lives. I’d also encourage parents to speak to their children about what they’re up to when they’re out and about.

“It will cost the charity money to get the wheelie bin replaced or repaired - a burden they could do without as they don’t receive government funding and are reliant on donations and events held at the centre. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, generating income is harder than ever for good causes.”

Anyone with information about who was responsible for the damage can contact PC Gill directly by emailing taranvir.gill@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70629/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can use the force’s community voice platform ‘echo’ to let them know what you think they should be prioritising. Your feedback will help towards shaping local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/herts-echo.