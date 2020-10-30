Advanced search

Wheelie bin vandal sought as police issue anti-social behaviour message to Royston youths

PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 October 2020

Police have issued a messaged about ant-social behaviour following a vandalism incident in Royston. Picture: Archant

Police have issued a messaged about ant-social behaviour following a vandalism incident in Royston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A boy has been captured on CCTV jumping on a charity wheelie bin at Coombes Community Centre in Royston – which has led to police issuing a reminder to youths to not engage in mindless anti-social behaviour.

The charity wheelie bin at the Burns Road centre – which offers social, welfare and recreational activities – was damaged as a result of the youth’s act on September 9 between 5.50pm and 6.05pm, and police are making enquiries to trace him.

PC Taz Gill said: “We have CCTV of the boy jumping on the wheelie bin and our enquiries are ongoing to identify him. He was with a larger group of young people at the time and we also have footage of them.

“This might just seem like a bit of fun but it’s just mindless vandalism and could lead to a criminal damage conviction, which could have an impact on the young man as he grows up and seeks employment opportunities.

You may also want to watch:

“We obviously don’t want that to happen so I’d like to urge young people not to get involved in something that could have a long-lasting negative impact on their lives. I’d also encourage parents to speak to their children about what they’re up to when they’re out and about.

“It will cost the charity money to get the wheelie bin replaced or repaired - a burden they could do without as they don’t receive government funding and are reliant on donations and events held at the centre. With the current COVID-19 restrictions, generating income is harder than ever for good causes.”

Anyone with information about who was responsible for the damage can contact PC Gill directly by emailing taranvir.gill@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70629/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can use the force’s community voice platform ‘echo’ to let them know what you think they should be prioritising. Your feedback will help towards shaping local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/herts-echo.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Wheelie bin vandal sought as police issue anti-social behaviour message to Royston youths

Police have issued a messaged about ant-social behaviour following a vandalism incident in Royston. Picture: Archant

Fire crews attend Royston crash

Fire crews attended a crash in Royston.

Cambridgeshire MPs offer a wall of silence to questions about free school meals during holidays

MPs from Cambridgeshire who voted not to provide free school meas during half term: , Stephen Barclay MP for North East Cambridgeshire, Lucy Frazer MP for South East Cambridgeshire, Jonathan Djanogly MP for Huntingdon, Paul Bristow MP for Peterborough, and Anthony Browne MP for South Cambridgeshire.

Cambridge Film Festival joins forces with partners to launch AMPLIFY! virtual movie programme

Movie Patrick can be seen as part of the AMPLIFY! Film Festival, which starts online on Friday, November 6. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

Two Lister Hospital midwives recognised for going above and beyond

Lister Hospital midwives Pam Langford (left) and Sascha Koutrouza have received prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer Awards. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust