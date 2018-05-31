Advanced search

All smiles as youngsters mark World Book Day 2020 in Royston and villages

PUBLISHED: 18:43 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 06 March 2020

Barclee aged nine as Draco Malfoy, Beau aged nine as Ron Weasley and Ronnie aged four as Lego Ninjago. Picture: Paige Watson

Barclee aged nine as Draco Malfoy, Beau aged nine as Ron Weasley and Ronnie aged four as Lego Ninjago. Picture: Paige Watson

Youngsters from Royston and the surrounding villages dressed to impress on World Book Day.

Reed First School youngsters taking part in World Book Day 2020. Picture: Reed First SchoolReed First School youngsters taking part in World Book Day 2020. Picture: Reed First School

The schools in our area that took part in the event yesterday included Roman Way Academy in Royston, Ashwell Primary School and Reed First School.

Arabella Stokes, from Roman Way, became Alice in Wonderland - a story she absolutely loves, which her mum Jemma and dad Adam read to her all the time.

Reed First School youngsters taking part in World Book Day 2020. Picture: Reed First SchoolReed First School youngsters taking part in World Book Day 2020. Picture: Reed First School

The four-year-old said: "I'm sad to be going to school in uniform tomorrow, and wish it was world book day every day!"

Reed First School's headteacher Vicky Wittich said they had "fabulous book character costumes at their World Book Day celebrations".

Arabella Stokes age 4 from Roman Way Academy as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Courtesy of Kelly DarbyArabella Stokes age 4 from Roman Way Academy as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Courtesy of Kelly Darby

Other brilliant costumes included Captain Underpants, Peppa Pig and Mr Bump.

The annual event, which began in 1995, celebrates reading and is marked in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Harry Potter on World Book Day. Picture: Jade RiaHarry Potter on World Book Day. Picture: Jade Ria

Evie-Grace Hammond dresses as Goldilocks with three bears on her dress. Picture: Courtesy of Alice HammondEvie-Grace Hammond dresses as Goldilocks with three bears on her dress. Picture: Courtesy of Alice Hammond

Louie, 6, as Captain Underpants and Stanley, aged four, as the bear from we’re going on a Bear hunt Picture: Charlotte Crotty Louie, 6, as Captain Underpants and Stanley, aged four, as the bear from we’re going on a Bear hunt Picture: Charlotte Crotty

Mini Harry Potter Jack Greaves, aged 6 weeks. Picture: Samantha GreavesMini Harry Potter Jack Greaves, aged 6 weeks. Picture: Samantha Greaves

Isabelle as a Cheeky Little Kitten. Picture: Kate KirbyIsabelle as a Cheeky Little Kitten. Picture: Kate Kirby

Buddy Horgan, aged seven, in his homemade Mr Bump costume Picture: Courtesy of Becky CoxBuddy Horgan, aged seven, in his homemade Mr Bump costume Picture: Courtesy of Becky Cox

