All smiles as youngsters mark World Book Day 2020 in Royston and villages
PUBLISHED: 18:43 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 06 March 2020
Youngsters from Royston and the surrounding villages dressed to impress on World Book Day.
The schools in our area that took part in the event yesterday included Roman Way Academy in Royston, Ashwell Primary School and Reed First School.
Arabella Stokes, from Roman Way, became Alice in Wonderland - a story she absolutely loves, which her mum Jemma and dad Adam read to her all the time.
The four-year-old said: "I'm sad to be going to school in uniform tomorrow, and wish it was world book day every day!"
Reed First School's headteacher Vicky Wittich said they had "fabulous book character costumes at their World Book Day celebrations".
Other brilliant costumes included Captain Underpants, Peppa Pig and Mr Bump.
The annual event, which began in 1995, celebrates reading and is marked in more than 100 countries across the globe.