Mayor and therapy dog pay visit to Royston SEN Lego Club

PUBLISHED: 17:01 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 04 February 2020

Mayor Robert Inwood visiting Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J Millard

Mayor Robert Inwood visiting Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J Millard

Alan J Millard 15 SG4 0BS

Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club enjoyed a visit from the town mayor at the weekend.

Mayor Robert Inwood with Rob with organisers Cathryn Jaffray (centre) and Jo James. Picture: Alan J MillardMayor Robert Inwood with Rob with organisers Cathryn Jaffray (centre) and Jo James. Picture: Alan J Millard

The group - for children with additional needs or disabilities and their families - was set up in November 2019 and is run by volunteers including parents and SEN workers. Founders received donations from the community to get the group up and running.

The group's Cathryn Jaffray told the Crow: "The families gather at Coombes Community Centre on the first Saturday of the month from 2pm to 4pm - while the children create their Lego masterpieces it's a chance for the parents to meet have a cuppa and support one another in a totally non-judgemental atmosphere.

"We were also extremely lucky to be visited by Baiba the 'pets as therapy' dog who helped so many children feel calm and lowered their anxiety considerably throughout the session."

Mayor Robert Inwood drew the raffle - which had a range of prizes donated by the public, Aweswim, Theatretrain and Cakes for Kids. After the visit, he took to Facebook to say it was "one of the best events he had been to as mayor".

The Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J MillardThe Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J Millard

For more information, search 'Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club' on Facebook or email cathryn.phillips@googlemail.com.

Mayor Robert Inwood with Rob with Tara Waldman, aged seven. Picture: Alan J MillardMayor Robert Inwood with Rob with Tara Waldman, aged seven. Picture: Alan J Millard

Mayor Robert Inwood visiting Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J MillardMayor Robert Inwood visiting Royston and Villages SEN Lego Club at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road. Picture: Alan J Millard

Mayor Robert Inwood with Thomas Sharp, aged 10. Picture: Alan J MillardMayor Robert Inwood with Thomas Sharp, aged 10. Picture: Alan J Millard

