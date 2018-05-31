Advanced search

Royston and surrounding villages say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020

Julie Copeland's daughter Courtney from Therfield, who can't clap so uses a saucepan instead. Picture: Julie Copeland

People from Royston and the surrounding villages decorated their driveways, clapped with pots and pans and wrote messages of support for key workers.

Gemma Rose from Royston wrote a postcard to Addenbrooke's Hospital to thank NHS staff for their hard work. Picture: Gemma RoseGemma Rose from Royston wrote a postcard to Addenbrooke's Hospital to thank NHS staff for their hard work. Picture: Gemma Rose

Royston firefighters clapping for the NHS. Picture: Royston Fire StationRoyston firefighters clapping for the NHS. Picture: Royston Fire Station

