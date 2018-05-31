Royston and surrounding villages say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Julie Copeland's daughter Courtney from Therfield, who can't clap so uses a saucepan instead. Picture: Julie Copeland Archant

People from Royston and the surrounding villages decorated their driveways, clapped with pots and pans and wrote messages of support for key workers.

Gemma Rose from Royston wrote a postcard to Addenbrooke's Hospital to thank NHS staff for their hard work. Picture: Gemma Rose Gemma Rose from Royston wrote a postcard to Addenbrooke's Hospital to thank NHS staff for their hard work. Picture: Gemma Rose

Royston firefighters clapping for the NHS. Picture: Royston Fire Station Royston firefighters clapping for the NHS. Picture: Royston Fire Station

