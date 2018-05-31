Royston and surrounding villages say thank you to NHS staff and key workers
PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020
People from Royston and the surrounding villages decorated their driveways, clapped with pots and pans and wrote messages of support for key workers.
Gemma Rose from Royston wrote a postcard to Addenbrooke's Hospital to thank NHS staff for their hard work. Picture: Gemma Rose
Please send your pictures and videos thanking key workers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk.
Royston firefighters clapping for the NHS. Picture: Royston Fire Station
