Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton David H Hatton, 2020

Storm Ciara brought widespread disruption to travel and power networks on Sunday, as some of the highest gales seen in a decade battered Royston and surrounding villages.

A dog attempting to catch windblown ball on heath. Picture: David Hatton A dog attempting to catch windblown ball on heath. Picture: David Hatton

The power was out in Reed and areas nearby for more than four hours, fallen trees blocked roads - including the A10 near Buntingford and Briary Lane in Royston, and Great Northern train services were brought to a near standstill.

UK Power Networks reported it had over 1,200 field staff on call to help restore power supplies across the east and south east.

It was estimated more than 1,500 homes in Hertfordshire were without power - and as many as 25,000 in the East of England.

In total, Herts highways teams received more than 1,000 incident reports over the weekend - including 632 fallen trees and branches - while Fire Control handled over 130 calls, 31 of which were considered to entail 'risk to life'.

The wind made for an interesting experience on Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton The wind made for an interesting experience on Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton

traffic control causes some delays on Baldock Road on north edge of Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton traffic control causes some delays on Baldock Road on north edge of Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton

