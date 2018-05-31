Advanced search

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

PUBLISHED: 17:33 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 10 February 2020

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

David H Hatton, 2020

Storm Ciara brought widespread disruption to travel and power networks on Sunday, as some of the highest gales seen in a decade battered Royston and surrounding villages.

A dog attempting to catch windblown ball on heath. Picture: David HattonA dog attempting to catch windblown ball on heath. Picture: David Hatton

The power was out in Reed and areas nearby for more than four hours, fallen trees blocked roads - including the A10 near Buntingford and Briary Lane in Royston, and Great Northern train services were brought to a near standstill.

UK Power Networks reported it had over 1,200 field staff on call to help restore power supplies across the east and south east.

It was estimated more than 1,500 homes in Hertfordshire were without power - and as many as 25,000 in the East of England.

In total, Herts highways teams received more than 1,000 incident reports over the weekend - including 632 fallen trees and branches - while Fire Control handled over 130 calls, 31 of which were considered to entail 'risk to life'.

The wind made for an interesting experience on Therfield Heath. Picture: David HattonThe wind made for an interesting experience on Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton

traffic control causes some delays on Baldock Road on north edge of Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton traffic control causes some delays on Baldock Road on north edge of Therfield Heath. Picture: David Hatton

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Royston’s Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Most Read

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Royston’s Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Latest from the Royston Crow

Impact of Storm Ciara in Royston and villages

A tree blocking part of Briary Lane in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Royston’s Martin keen on FA Trophy triumph as Crows continue magical cup run

Royston Town marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 win over Ebbsfleet United. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Hundreds of homes affected by power cuts across Herts following Storm Ciara

Some homes in Herts remain without power. Picture: UK Power Networks

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.
Drive 24