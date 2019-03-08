Remembrance services 2019: Where to pay respects in Royston and villages

Wreaths at the Royston War Memorial during last year's Remembrance Sunday service. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Archant

Services honouring the fallen are due to take place on Sunday and Monday, with Royston and many of our villages taking part.

Services include:

Royston

Remembrance Sunday, November 10 - Parade forms up in Queens Road - arrive no later than 10.00am. The parade steps off at 10.25am and arrives at Royston War Memorial in Melbourn Street at 10.35am. The service of Remembrance starts 10.45am. All are welcome to participate in the parade.

Monday, November 11 - 10.50am at Royston War Memorial, Melbourn Street, followed by a service in the Priory Memorial Gardens at the war memorial to the 91st Bombardment Group (Heavy) USAAF.

The Men of the Royston War Memorial display project, honouring all those named on the war memorial, will be on display until Monday, November 18.

Villages

Remembrance Sunday, November 10

Ashwell - 10am Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church followed by procession reaching the war memorial at 10.45am

Bassingbourn - 10.45am Remembrance Day service at the War Memorial then in the parish church

You may also want to watch:

Duxford - Imperial War Museum Duxford, two-minute silence 11am, site march 12.45pm, IWM Service Of Remembrance 1pm to 2pm, poppy drop over the airfield approximately 2pm. On Remembrance Sunday, admission to IWM Duxford is free to all visitors. Booking not required

Fowlmere - 10.25am, war memorial

Foxton - 10.45am, war memorial followed by a joint Service of remembrance with Foxton Methodist Church at St Laurence's Church at 11am

Great Chishill - 10.50am Remembrance Sunday Service at St Swithun's Church

Guilden Morden - 10am, Remembrance Ceremony at the war memorial

Litlington - 10.45am Group Remembrance Day Service at St Catherine's Church

Melbourn - 10.50am, parade from village car park to the war memorial. All Saints' Church service at 11am. High Street closed from 10.30am to 11.15am, traffic lights switched off for two minutes at 11am

Shepreth - 10.45am, war memorial

Thriplow - 10.05am, war memorial followed by a Service of Remembrance at the URC Chapel in Chapel Lane at 10.45am

Armistice Day - Monday, November 11

Heydon - 10.50am, Armistice Day Service at Holy Trinity Church.

- Send your pictures from the events (with credit) to news@royston-crow.co.uk by Monday afternoon and they may appear in next week's Crow