Recycling centres reopen in Royston

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 13 May 2020

Royston's recycling centre is back open, as is the site in Thriplow. Picture: Google Street View

Recycling centres in Royston and Thriplow reopened on Monday, as the government started to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

Herts County Council has reopened 10 of its 16 sites, including the Royston centre in Beverley Close for essential visits.

The remaining six sites will not open in the short term as they cannot currently be operated with safe social distancing. HCC is working with contractors to solve this.

The reopened centres will operate on a ‘one in, one out’ basis, with a limited number of vehicles allowed within the centre at any one time.

Thriplow Recycling Centre in Gravel Pit Hill is reopening along with Cambridgeshire’s eight other sites. Social distancing will remain in place across the sites and Cambs County Council is urging people to only visit if the waste or recycling cannot be stored at home “without causing risk of injury to health or harm”.

Topic Tags:

