Advanced search

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire receive A-Level results under ‘exceptional circumstances’

PUBLISHED: 10:43 13 August 2020

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Archant

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams were cancelled and A-Level results have been judged based on predicted grades and mock exams.

Cambridgeshire secondary school headteachers released a joint statement addressing the challenging circumstances for staff and students.

You may also want to watch:

They said: “The government will not be publishing performance data for schools this year because of the exceptional and changing circumstances under which grades have been awarded.

“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire secondary heads are focusing on celebrating the success of individuals whose hard work and excellent application resulted in them securing a great outcome, or who have succeeded in the face of exceptional adversity.”

The Department of Education has stated that pupils’ final grades will be the highest out of the estimated grade, a mock exam and an optional written exam in the autumn.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston entrepreneur sees business thrive in lockdown

Lisa Porto from Royston has seen her digital marketing business thrive during the pandemic. Picture: Supplied

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Businesswoman starts her own petition against store closure

Lisa Fulton, who runs Tasty Bites in Royston, started a petition against the closure of the store which has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Fulton

‘We must do everything we can to save Morrisons in Royston’

David Brown has worked at Morrisons in Royston for two years and started a petition to try to stop bosses from closing the store. Picture: Courtesy of David Brown

Most Read

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston entrepreneur sees business thrive in lockdown

Lisa Porto from Royston has seen her digital marketing business thrive during the pandemic. Picture: Supplied

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Businesswoman starts her own petition against store closure

Lisa Fulton, who runs Tasty Bites in Royston, started a petition against the closure of the store which has amassed nearly 1,000 signatures. Picture: Courtesy of Lisa Fulton

‘We must do everything we can to save Morrisons in Royston’

David Brown has worked at Morrisons in Royston for two years and started a petition to try to stop bosses from closing the store. Picture: Courtesy of David Brown

Latest from the Royston Crow

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire receive A-Level results under ‘exceptional circumstances’

Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire are receiving their A-Level results today. Picture: Stockbyte

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 13

Johanna Konta

Train disruption after signalling fault between Royston and Cambridge

Disruption is expected until around 6.30pm this evening. Picture: Archant

Royston teen sees winning design on side of lorry to thank NHS

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

The Old Guard review: Netflix ‘may well have a new franchise on their hands’

Charlize Theron as Andy on The Old Guard. Picture: AMY SPINKS/NETFLIX © 2020