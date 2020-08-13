Students in Royston and Cambridgeshire receive A-Level results under ‘exceptional circumstances’

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams were cancelled and A-Level results have been judged based on predicted grades and mock exams.

Cambridgeshire secondary school headteachers released a joint statement addressing the challenging circumstances for staff and students.

They said: “The government will not be publishing performance data for schools this year because of the exceptional and changing circumstances under which grades have been awarded.

“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire secondary heads are focusing on celebrating the success of individuals whose hard work and excellent application resulted in them securing a great outcome, or who have succeeded in the face of exceptional adversity.”

The Department of Education has stated that pupils’ final grades will be the highest out of the estimated grade, a mock exam and an optional written exam in the autumn.