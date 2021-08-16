News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Plotholders to welcome visitors for Royston Allotments Open Day 2021

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:11 PM August 16, 2021   
Royston Allotments Open Day 2021

Go along to Royston's allotments on Sunday for a look around the plots and learn more about growing your own produce. - Credit: Phil Sharkey

Have you come out of lockdown with green fingers and a zest for growing your own fruit and vegetables?

If so, there's an event coming up that could be right up your pristine path. 

This Sunday - August 22 - is the Royston Allotments Open Day at Coombes Hole, between Green Street and the railway underpass.

Entry is free and all visitors are welcome to explore the allotment site, see the range of fruit, vegetables and flowers being grown and speak to the plotholders.

There will be something for everyone. As well as checking out the perfectly pruned plants and produce, enjoy a barbecue, cakes and refreshments, and take part in the raffle and a tombola. For the youngsters, there's a prize trail and a bouncy castle.

The event runs from 11am to 2pm. For more information, check out the Royston Allotments and Gardens Association website at raga.org.uk. 

Royston News

