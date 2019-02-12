Double Olympic medallist opens Royston Aldi store

The new Aldi store in Royston opened had its grand opening this morning. Picture: Tim George, Royston Aldi © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Royston’s new Aldi store opened its doors for the first time today – with an Olympic double silver medallist doing the honours.

The store, located on the Royston Gateway site next to the new M&S Foodhall, includes large chillers and freezers for fresh British meat products, a ‘food to go’ section at the front of the store, and a new fixture at the back of the store for Aldi’s beers, wines and spirits.

Team GB slalom-canoeist Richard Hounslow cut the ribbon, before treating the first 30 customers to a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range, along with donating fresh fruit and vegetables to a school on behalf of the new Aldi on Durham Way.

Store manager Hannah Brady said: “I would like to thank everybody that has helped make today’s opening a day to remember. “It has been wonderful to meet our new customers and having Richard here to welcome them into the store really added to the sense of occasion.”

Richard – who won Olympic silver at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – will also pay a visit to the children of Tannery Drift First School in Royston after half term to deliver an assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthily and exercising.

This comes as part of Aldi’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged 5-14, to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Richard said: “What a brilliant morning. It was a real pleasure to be a part of the store opening and I thoroughly enjoyed speaking to customers and the store team.

“Everyone was really friendly and eager to see my medal, it was a great success all round.”

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available every Thursday and Sunday, with offers on a wide range of products from electrical items to garden tools.

This week, customers can take advantage of a range of pet care, including, plush pet beds, pet grooming tools and dog coats.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.