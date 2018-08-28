Royston’s Aldi opening date revealed

Royston's new Aldi store seen from the A505. Picture: Archant Archant

The date for the opening of the new Aldi store in Royston has been announced today.

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

The new store – which is part of the Royston Gateway Project – will share its building with a new M&S Foodhall, between York Way and Durham Way, near the A505.

M&S told the Crow last week that it would be opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, February 6 and 10am.

Its neighbour Aldi will not be far behind, as its set to open on Thursday, February 21, at 8am.

Royston’s Aldi store will be the first in the area.

To celebrate the store opening, store manager Hannah Brady and her team will be joined by Team GB athlete and two-time Olympic silver medal winning slalom-canoeist, Richard Hounslow, to cut the ribbon on opening morning.

Hannah said: “I can’t wait to finally open the doors to the Royston store and meet our new customers.

“The team have been working hard to get the store ready and we hope everyone enjoys the wide range of award-winning products on offer.”

Richard Hounslow – who won his silver medals at London 2012 and Rio in 2016 – added: “What a fantastic opportunity to be able to officially open Aldi’s new Royston store, not far from where I live in Ware.

“Aldi has given Team GB a wealth of support through our partnership so this is a lovely way for me to give back to them and the local community.”

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day, and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a free bag full of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s ‘Super 6’ range.

The opening is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, by creating and improving its stores across the country, with a commitment to operate 1,200 stores by 2025.

It will include large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a dedicated fixture along the back wall, showcasing Aldi’s award-winning beers, wines and spirits and a dedicated section for health and beauty products.

Customers of the brand new store can expect to find Aldi’s Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and its ‘super 6’ fruit and vegetables as well as Specialbuys available every Thursday and Sunday.