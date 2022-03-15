Warehouse owners deliver lorryloads of donations to Ukrainian border

Chris and Alex Synowiec, of Cam Store in Royston, are sending articulated lorries full of donations to the Ukrainian border with Poland - Credit: Cam Store

A father and daughter duo who run a warehouse and storage facility in Royston have organised articulated lorries to carry tonnes of donations to Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border.

Chris Synowiec owns Cam Store in Jarman Way, and set up Royston Aid For Ukraine along with his daughter Alex, who is the warehouse's general manager.

Royston Aid for Ukraine's first lorry, carrying 52 pallets of donations, has gone to the Polish border

Donations flooded in from the community, and on Friday Chris and Alex sent an articulated lorry carrying 52 pallets of donations - weighing just over 11 tonnes - to the Polish border and plan to send two more lorries soon.

Chris, who is of Polish origin and speaks fluent Polish, said: "We decided to set it up two weeks ago. We thought it would be a good thing given my language skills and knowledge of the logistics marketplace.

Chris and Alex Synowiec collected boxes of donations to deliver to Ukrainian refugees

"It was very ambitious to say we could fill a complete articulated lorry - we've been absolutely overwhelmed by the response from people."

Donations came in not just from Royston, but also from as far as Saffron Walden, Duxford and Linton. Chris and Alex are working alongside the Polish Red Cross and are taking instructions from them on where the donations need to be delivered.

Royston Aid for Ukraine was set up to deliver lorryloads of donations to the Polish border

Chris said: "The idea is the easy bit, but pulling it off is the hard part. We couldn't have done it without the help of so many volunteers who have given so much of their time.

"We've had incredible donations from local businesses and we're more than half way to sending our second lorry.

"We've had hundreds and hundreds of cars come into the store with donations."

Items donated include sanitary products, sleeping bags, tinned food, nappies, baby wipes, baby food, duvets, blankets, tea, coffee and toiletries. The Polish Red Cross has asked for no more clothes as they already have too many.

They are also accepting financial donations through their JustGiving page, which will help to fund the second and the third lorries. Any money left over will be given to the Red Cross.

Chris said: "People have been so generous. It's been a real team effort.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has donated. It really restores your faith in human kindness. We had some astonishing donations."