Published: 6:50 PM July 8, 2021

Mark Gilbert was awarded a grant from The Accountancy Practice's community fund for June. - Credit: Mark Gilbert / Supplied by The Accountancy Practice

A well-known clairvoyant diagnosed with bowel cancer is the latest recipient of a Royston company's monthly community grant.

Mark Gilbert has been given £500 by The Accountancy Practice to help ease the financial burden faced by the 52-year-old, in light of his bowel cancer diagnosis and subsequent operation.

Judging by the reaction on social media, the award from the family-run business based in Royston’s High Street was a popular one.

After asking for suggestions on Facebook, Luci Shears said "within minutes the notifications all kept mentioning the same person".

The Accountancy Practice's Luci added: "This is unheard of and has never happened before for our community awards. Mark had almost 100 nominations, and one of the comments suggesting him even had an astonishing 54 likes.

"It definitely seemed to us that with all that local support and with so many people mentioning that Mark has supported others in a similar situation and has given so much, that he really was a deserving recipient.

"It gave us real pleasure to get in contact with Mark and discuss how he felt about the nominations.”

Mark, who has recently moved from Royston to Papworth, was stunned to have been named June's grant recipient.

“I was totally blown away when I kept getting notification tags one day on Facebook.

"I had just been diagnosed with bowel cancer and was in hospital when the notifications started. One after another! They didn’t stop.

"I couldn’t believe what was happening. And at first I didn’t even know what it was for.

"When we got the email saying we’d been granted the £500 we were in disbelief!"

Psychic medium Mark added: "It really gave me a boost. What started out as helping my family and friends has turned into my full-time job 21 years later.

"We never usually get such luck. I’d like to thank everyone who has nominated me."

