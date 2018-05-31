Advanced search

Car 'ends up in ditch' after Royston A505 crash

PUBLISHED: 12:01 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 24 January 2020

The collision occurred on the A505 at the roundabout for Royston's Tesco Extra store and Old North Road. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A car is reported to have ended up in a ditch after a crash on the A505 in Royston this morning.

Police were called just before 9am to a collision on the roundabout for Tesco Extra and Old North Road - with a grey Nissan Micra and a white Ford Transit dropside lorry involved.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the Nissan had left the carriageway, with an eyewitness reporting that it had ended up in a ditch.

Officers attended and the road was partly closed - said to be on the eastbound stretch towards the A10 - while the vehicle was recovered.

The spokesman added that no injuries were reported.

