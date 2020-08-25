Advanced search

Delays after crash on A505 near Royston

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 25 August 2020

There has been a crash on the A505 near McDonald's - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archant

Archant

There has been a crash on the A505 near the Royston McDonald’s roundabout.

The crash happened on the eastbound stretch at about 9.30am – and there were significant delays as a result.

At about 10.15am, Herts Highways tweeted: “#Royston, A505 Baldock Rd, delays of 15 mins heading eastbound due to RTC. Emergency services on scene. No ETA as yet Please seek alternative routes.”

A poiice spokesman said: “Police were called at just before 9.30am today to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A505 eastboundnear Royston.

“A grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and a white Iveco Daily security van were in collision.”

“Officers, the fire service and East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed for what are believed to be minor injuries.”

Road closures are in place while the incident is being dealt with – but the force spokesman told the Crow these are due to be lifted shortly.

