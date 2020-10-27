Financial loss for driver after lorry curtain slashed in Royston

A lorry driver has suffered “considerable financial loss” after the vehicle’s curtain was slashed in Royston.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the criminal damage incident.

Between 5.30pm yesterday and 6am today, the lorry curtain was slashed while it was parked in a layby on the A505, between the Melbourn Street roundabout and the Tesco roundabout on Old North Road.

PC Taranvir Gill said: “Although nothing was taken, considerable damage was caused to the curtain, causing financial loss to the victim.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward. I’d particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any dash cam footage. If you were driving in the area, please do review your footage and contact me if you have captured anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information should email taranvir.gill@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/86525/20.